Backlund notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

For the second game in a row, Backlund helped out on a power-play tally. The center has four assists in his last seven outings as he continues to provide steady supporting offense from the second line. The 33-year-old is up to 37 points, 199 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 75 appearances.