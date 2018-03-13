Backlund (undisclosed) will dress for Tuesday's game against the Oilers, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Backlund skipped Monday's practice session due to the undisclosed issue, but it won't prevent him from taking his usual spot in the lineup for Tuesday's game. His linemates will be slightly different with Matthew Tkachuk (upper body) unavailable Tuesday, however, with Sam Bennett slotted to move into his spot.