Flames' Mikael Backlund: Available Tuesday
Backlund (undisclosed) will dress for Tuesday's game against the Oilers, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Backlund skipped Monday's practice session due to the undisclosed issue, but it won't prevent him from taking his usual spot in the lineup for Tuesday's game. His linemates will be slightly different with Matthew Tkachuk (upper body) unavailable Tuesday, however, with Sam Bennett slotted to move into his spot.
More News
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Missing from Monday's practice•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Delivers two points in defeat•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Big game but scoring still down•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Inks six-year extension•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Tallies two points•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Nabs two assists•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...