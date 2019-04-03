Flames' Mikael Backlund: Back in action
Backlund (rest) will rejoin the lineup for Wednesday's game against Anaheim, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Backlund will return to a top-six role against the Ducks, centering Matthew Tkachuk and Michael Frolik on the Flames' second line. The 29-year-old Swede will likely also see time on Calgary's top power-play unit, making him an attractive option in daily contests.
