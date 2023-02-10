Backlund recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Red Wings.

Backlund's playmaking remains in great form -- he has 10 helpers over his last nine games. He helped out on Blake Coleman's second-period tally in Thursday narrow loss. Backlund is up to nine goals, 23 helpers, 158 shots on net, 56 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 52 contests overall.