Flames' Mikael Backlund: Big game, but scoring still down
Backlund delivered a big, three-point game Saturday in a 5-1 win over Colorado. He scored a goal and added two assists.
It was Backlund's second three-point game this season. His 38 points in 63 games pale in comparison to his 53 last season. And his 11 goals are half of his total from 2016-17. Backlund is a serviceable fantasy asset in deep formats, but there are plenty of other centers in the pool who can deliver more consistent results. He had just a single point in his previous 10 games.
