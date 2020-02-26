Backlund scored two goals and an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.

He set up Matthew Tkachuk in the first period, then potted two late goals in the third to put the game away. Backlund has been on fire in February, racking up eight goals and 15 points in the last 10 games, but on the season the 30-year-old still only has 14 goals and 38 points through 64 contests.