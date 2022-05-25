Backlund posted an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers in Game 4.
Backlund got the Flames within a goal at 9:40 of the second period. The Swede has been solid in a two-way role in the postseason, picking up four goals, two helpers, 30 shots, 15 hits and a plus-6 rating in 11 appearances. He'll need to continue to play well with the Flames down 3-1 in this second-round series.
