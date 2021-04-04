Backlund (undisclosed) will play in Sunday's game against the Maple Leafs, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Backlund missed Friday's game versus the Oilers, but he'll return to the lineup Sunday. The 32-year-old forward has put up six goals, 13 assists and 95 shots through 36 games this season. He should skate somewhere in the top nine in addition to the power play in Sunday's game.