Backlund posted an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Backlund has three helpers in his last four games since being united with Sean Monahan and Dillon Dube on the second line. Backlund's assist here went to Monahan, giving the former 13 points in 33 appearances this season. The Swede has added 68 shots and 22 PIM.