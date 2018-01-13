Backlund recorded a goal and two assists -- one on the power play -- during Friday's 4-2 win over Florida.

The strong showing improves Backlund to nine goals and 19 assists for the campaign, and he's now closing in on last season's 53-point pace. He's probably still more of a supporting piece than a must-start option in most fantasy settings, but there's potential for a strong second half, especially since he's been skating with the No. 1 power-play unit of late.