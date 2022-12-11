Backlund recorded an assist, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Backlund has found his playmaking touch in December with six assists in his last five games. He set up Trevor Lewis for a second-period tally Saturday. Backlund now has five goals, 11 assists, 74 shots on net, 33 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 28 contests, but he's lost his role on the second power-play unit. So far, that hasn't lowered his scoring potential, but it could once his even-strength play cools off.