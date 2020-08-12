Backlund had a power-play helper in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Stars in Game 1 of their first-round series.
Backlund has produced four points (two goals, two assists) in five playoffs games so far. The Swedish center will likely continue to anchor the Flames' second line between Matthew Tkachuk and Andrew Mangiapane.
