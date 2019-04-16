Flames' Mikael Backlund: Corrals power-play helper
Backlund picked up a power-play assist, three shots and four PIM in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.
Backlund has a goal and two assists in the series, all of which have come with the man advantage. He also has six PIM, which is a little less normal given he had only 52 PIM in 77 contests in the regular season. Backlund and Sam Bennett (four points) have been the Flames' best forwards through three games in this playoff run.
