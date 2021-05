Backlund notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

After a scoring change gave Matthew Tkachuk credit for the Flames' fourth goal, Backlund earned the secondary helper on the play. The 32-year-old Backlund has produced 29 points, 136 shots on net and 28 PIM through 51 contests this year. He'll likely finish the season in a second-line role with Sean Monahan (hip) shut down for the year. The advanced role could give Backlund extra appeal in DFS.