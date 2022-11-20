Backlund produced an assist and six shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Panthers.

Backlund avoided matching his season high for a games without a point, setting up a Blake Coleman goal in the third period. The steady Backlund has yet to go more than three contests in a row without a point, though he's been limited to three helpers in his last six outings. The center has nine points, 53 shots, 23 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-1 rating in 17 contests overall while playing a key role in all situations.