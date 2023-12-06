Backlund scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Backlund got a piece of a MacKenzie Weegar shot and redirected it past Filip Gustavsson for the Flames' first goal. With four goals and an assist over the last six games, Backlund has been steady from his third-line role lately. He's up to 13 points, 61 shots on net, 16 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 25 outings overall. That's pretty close to his usual season-long pace, and he typically gets better as the campaign progresses.