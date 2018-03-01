Backlund had his team's first goal and an assist Wednesday in a 5-2 loss to Colorado.

The Flames looked like they were in control of the game after Backlund's strong start, but they collapsed as the game progressed and let one get away. Backlund has now scored seven points in three games against the Avalanche this year, but unfortunately for him, the Flames will not play Colorado again this season.

