Backlund scored a goal on six shots in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Senators.

Backlund struck only 17 seconds into the second period, and his goal stood as the game-winner. The 32-year-old has nine tallies and 28 points through 50 contests. He's added 133 shots on net, 28 PIM and a minus-9 rating in a third-line role.