Backlund scored on a penalty shot for the Flames' only goal in a 4-1 loss to the Kings on Saturday.

Backlund was tripped on a breakaway by Drew Doughty late in the third period, and he managed to pot the penalty shot, spoiling Jonathan Quick's shutout bid. While not coming in normal play, the goal broke Backlund's goose egg for the year. The Swedish center has three points and 20 shots in nine games this season.