Flames' Mikael Backlund: Deposits penalty shot
Backlund scored on a penalty shot for the Flames' only goal in a 4-1 loss to the Kings on Saturday.
Backlund was tripped on a breakaway by Drew Doughty late in the third period, and he managed to pot the penalty shot, spoiling Jonathan Quick's shutout bid. While not coming in normal play, the goal broke Backlund's goose egg for the year. The Swedish center has three points and 20 shots in nine games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.