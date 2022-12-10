Backlund posted an assist and five shots on goal in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Backlund has racked up five assists over his last four games and now has 10 helpers on the year. He's also stuck in a month-long goal drought -- his last tally came 16 games ago, Nov. 7 versus the Islanders. The third-liner has been a steady contributor so far, earning 15 points, 73 shots on net, a plus-6 rating and 31 hits through 27 outings.