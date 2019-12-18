Backlund posted an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins.

Backlund helped set up Johnny Gaudreau's second-period tally. The two were united on Sean Monahan's wings to form the second line for the game. Backlund has five assists in seven contests in December. The Swede is up to 15 points and 72 shots through 36 games overall this year. His recent hot streak has partially corrected a slow start to the season for the 30-year-old.