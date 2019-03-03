Flames' Mikael Backlund: Dishes out apple
Backlund had an even strength assist in 18:45 of ice time in the Flames' 4-2 loss to Minnesota on Saturday.
Backlund got back in the point column after he failed to extend his six-game point streak Wednesday. The 29-year-old has run his point total up to 39 points in 61 games this campaign. With nine points in his last 10 games, it may be wise to continue to ride the hot hand in Backlund.
