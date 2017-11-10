Flames' Mikael Backlund: Dishes out two assists Thursday
Backlund contributed a pair of helpers in Thursday's win over the Red Wings.
The second-line center is now riding a three-game point streak and is up to four goals and 10 points in 16 games. Backlund is known for being a streaky scorer, but he potted a career-high 22 goals last season and is off to another solid start this time around. He's become a fairly reliable fantasy option and his top-six role and power-play time make him valuable in most leagues.
