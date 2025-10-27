Backlund notched two assists, including one while shorthanded, and posted a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Backlund has logged four points over the last two games to help put some life into the Flames' offense. He set up both of Blake Coleman's third-period tallies in Sunday's victory. Backlund is up to two goals, three helpers, 18 shots on net, seven hits, four PIM and a minus-1 rating over 10 outings this season. As a veteran forward, Backlund should remain fairly steady on offense while seeing middle-six minutes, though he's getting minimal power-play time so far this year.