Backlund notched two assists, four shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Canucks.

Backlund had a hand in both of Andrew Mangiapane's second-period tallies. The 32-year-old Backlund is finishing the 2020-21 campaign strong with a goal and three helpers in his last three games. The Swede is up to 31 points, 140 shots and a minus-8 rating through 52 contests.