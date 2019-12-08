Flames' Mikael Backlund: Earns 200th career helper
Backlund registered a power-play assist and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kings.
The equipment staff will have to saw the puck in half -- Backlund's 200th career assist came on Milan Lucic's 200th goal. More importantly, it put the Flames on the board after the Kings scored twice earlier in the first period. Backlund has four assists in his last six games, putting the Swedish center at 12 points in 31 contests. It's a lower output than what we've come to expect from the 30-year-old, but the recent results suggest he's trending upwards, and eventually his 4.8 shooting percentage should rise as well.
More News
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Plucks apple in win•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Sends assist•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Ends point drought with helper•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: No points in last five games•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Produces apple Saturday•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: One of each on power play•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.