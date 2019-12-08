Backlund registered a power-play assist and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

The equipment staff will have to saw the puck in half -- Backlund's 200th career assist came on Milan Lucic's 200th goal. More importantly, it put the Flames on the board after the Kings scored twice earlier in the first period. Backlund has four assists in his last six games, putting the Swedish center at 12 points in 31 contests. It's a lower output than what we've come to expect from the 30-year-old, but the recent results suggest he's trending upwards, and eventually his 4.8 shooting percentage should rise as well.