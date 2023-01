Backlund produced an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Backlund helped out on a Blake Coleman goal in the first period. Somewhat surprisingly, this was Backlund's first helper since Dec. 12 -- he's added just three goals over the 10 games in between assists. The 33-year-old center is up to 21 points, 122 shots on net, 42 hits and a plus-7 rating through 40 contests this season while centering the third line and playing in all situations.