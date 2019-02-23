Flames' Mikael Backlund: Earns helper in 600th career game
Backlund assisted on the opening goal in Friday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.
Backlund skated in his 600th NHL game and marked the occasion by extending his point streak to four games. In that span, he has six points and 15 shots after leading this contest with six attempts on goal. Backlund's recent hot stretch may warrant attention in formats with a focus on points and plus-minus.
