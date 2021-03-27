Backlund produced a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Backlund set up Milan Lucic's goal at 6:52 of the third period. The 32-year-old Backlund snapped a three-game drought with his helper, and he's up to 18 points in 34 appearances. He also has 90 shots on net, 20 PIM, 32 hits and a minus-10 rating this season.