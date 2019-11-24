Backlund recorded an assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flyers.

Backlund had the only helper on Andrew Mangiapane's third-period tally. It's been an unusually rough start to the season for Backlund, who has only nine points in 26 contests. He's topped 45 points in each of the last four campaigns, but he'll need to go on a tear to reach that mark in 2019-20.