Backlund (lower body) will not return to Saturday's game versus the Canucks.

Backlund was hurt on a blocked shot in the first period. The Swedish center had four points in his previous three games, so it's a tough time for him to get hurt. The Flames' center depth is also questionable at this point with Derek Ryan (finger) also sidelined. It's unclear if Backlund will be available for Monday's game versus the Canucks -- if not, Glenn Gawdin may be activated from the taxi squad to fill a bottom-six role.