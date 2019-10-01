Backlund (lower body) should be ready to go for the Flames' first game Thursday versus the Avalanche, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Backlund exited Saturday's preseason finale early, but it was considered a precautionary removal. The Swedish center should return to his usual second-line role between Matthew Tkachuk and Michael Frolik for Thursday's game against the Avalanche.