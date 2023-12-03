Backlund scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Backlund got the Flames on the board at 12:18 of the first period with his third goal in the last five games. The center has earned nine points of his 12 points this season over his last 15 contests. He's added 60 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 24 appearances overall. The 34-year-old is known for his second-half surges, but playing with a more talented winger in Jonathan Huberdeau over the last couple of weeks appears to have sparked Backlund's offense early this season.