Backlund scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.

Backlund gave the Flames life near the end of the second period, but the Sharks dominated the third. With just two goals over his last nine games, Backlund finds himself in an uncommon slump during the second half of the season. The 34-year-old center has 12 tallies, 27 points, 147 shots on net, 45 hits and a plus-8 rating through 54 appearances this season. He continues to play a larger role than his third-line position would suggest.