Backlund (lower body) is a game-time decision for Monday's game versus the Canucks, Hailey Salvian of The Athletic reports.

Backlund suffered this lower-body injury during Saturday's loss to the Canucks. While the 31-year-old felt better Monday, he's still uncertain for Monday's contest. The 31-year-old has been solid to start the year with eight points through 14 games. Sam Bennett could revert to the third-line center role if Backlund can't go.