Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan, Backlund (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision versus Edmonton on Saturday, though coach Ryan Huska said "my gut is he'll play".
Backlund has regressed from last season's career year, as the 35-year-old has 15 goals and 38 points in 75 contests. He is mired in a seven-game point drought. Backlund is expected to center Blake Coleman and Matthew Coronato, if he is able to play.
