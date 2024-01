Backlund recorded an assist and three hits in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Backlund has two goals and three helpers over the last five games. Going back to Dec. 16, he's recorded 10 points and a plus-10 rating over 15 appearances. The 34-year-old center continues to be a steady depth scorer for the Flames while adding excellent defense. He's at 25 points, 124 shots on net, 33 hits and a plus-11 rating through 45 outings this season.