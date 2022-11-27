Backlund posted an assist and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Backlund had the secondary helper on a Tyler Toffoli goal in the second period. The assist snapped Backlund's three-game point drought, but he's now gone 10 contests without a goal. The center is at five tallies, five helpers, 56 shots on net, 27 hits and a plus-4 rating through 21 contests -- a similar production rate as he's displayed over the last five seasons.