Backlund had a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Backlund ended a three-game slump with the secondary helper on Anthony Mantha's second-period tally. The 35-year-old Backlund has earned six points, including two on the power play, over 12 contests in a top-six role this season. He's added 24 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-1 rating. Backlund's averaging just two shots per game this season after being above 2.5 shots per game in each of the previous four campaigns, so the Swede's offense could be at risk of dropping.