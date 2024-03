Backlund logged an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

Backlund is up to eight points over nine games in March. He set up a MacKenzie Weegar tally in the third period of Monday's defeat. Backlund is up to 38 points, 187 shots on net, 63 hits and a plus-6 rating through 68 outings this season. He's essentially functioned as a top-six option all year, though he was often listed on the third line before the Flames' roster was thinned out by trades.