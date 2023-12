Backlund registered an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

Backlund set up a Rasmus Andersson marker in the first period. While he's no point-per-game threat, Backlund has three goals and three helpers over 11 outings in December. The center is up to 17 points, 86 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-2 rating through 34 games in an all-situations role. He's on pace to reach the 40-point mark for the seventh time in the last nine years.