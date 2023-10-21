Backlund picked up an assist in Friday's 3-1 road loss against the Blue Jackets.

Backlund was blanked in the first four games, posting a minus-1 rating and 14 shots on goal. He snapped his scoreless skid with the assist, which came on the shorthanded goal by Elias Lindholm midway through the third period. The 34-year-old registered a career-high 56 points last season, so he still has plenty left in the tank. He and his team are back at it Sunday against the Red Wings.