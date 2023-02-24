Backlund collected a goal and an assist in the Flames' 4-3 overtime loss to Vegas on Thursday.
Backlund's marker came at 16:34 of the second period to increase the Flames' lead to 3-1. He has 14 goals and 41 points in 59 games this season. Backlund has recorded at least a point in five straight contests and is on a four-game goal-scoring streak.
