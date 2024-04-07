Backlund (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup Saturday versus the Oilers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Backlund was listed as a game-time decision earlier Saturday, but it appears he's good to go without missing a game. The 35-year-old will hold down his usual top-six role with wingers Blake Coleman and Yegor Sharangovich. Backlund has no points over his last seven games.
