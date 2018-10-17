Flames' Mikael Backlund: Good to go against Boston
Backlund (undisclosed) is in the projected lineup for Wednesday's game against the Bruins, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.
Backlund left Monday's practice early due to an undisclosed issue, but his injury clearly wasn't overly serious. The 29-year-old will slot into his usual role centering Calgary's second line and second power-play unit against Boston.
