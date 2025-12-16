Backlund (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's clash with San Jose.

Backlund left Saturday's matchup with the Kings after logging just 11:10 of ice time but seems no worse for the wear. The veteran center has managed just one goal in his last 11 outings, and perhaps more concerningly for fantasy managers, a mere 16 shots. At this point, Backlund's days of being a 20-goal scorer seem well behind him; he last achieved that mark back in 2018-19, but he should still be capable of putting up at least 15 tallies this year.