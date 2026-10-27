Backlund (upper body) will play against the Maple Leafs on Monday, per Pat Steinberg of QR Calgary 770 AM.

Backlund will return to the Flames' lineup Monday after missing each of the last two games with an upper-body injury. The 37-year-old veteran's return will provide a boost for Calgary's top line, as he's posted two points, 24 shots on net and seven hits across eight outings this season. Backlund is a risky player to start in fantasy Monday, especially against a Maple Leafs' squad that has won four straight games.