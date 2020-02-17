Flames' Mikael Backlund: Good to go Monday
Backlund (illness) will play in Monday's game versus the Ducks, NHL.com reports.
Backlund didn't practice Sunday due to a sickness, but he'll avoid missing his first game of the season. The 30-year-old will center the second line, and he'll look to stay hot, as he's generated eight points (four goals, four assists) and 22 shots on net over the last six games.
