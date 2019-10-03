As expected, Backlund (lower body) is in the projected lineup for Thursday's season opener against Colorado.

Backlund has been nursing a minor lower-body injury over the past few days, but he was always considered closer to probable than questionable for Thursday's tilt. The 30-year-old Swede, who put up 21 goals and 47 points in 77 games last campaign, will center Calgary's second line and second power-play unit against the Avalanche.