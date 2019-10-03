Flames' Mikael Backlund: Good to go
As expected, Backlund (lower body) is in the projected lineup for Thursday's season opener against Colorado.
Backlund has been nursing a minor lower-body injury over the past few days, but he was always considered closer to probable than questionable for Thursday's tilt. The 30-year-old Swede, who put up 21 goals and 47 points in 77 games last campaign, will center Calgary's second line and second power-play unit against the Avalanche.
More News
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: No guarantee for season opener•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Precautionary early exit Saturday•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Ready to rock•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Misses practice Saturday•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Won't play at Worlds•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.