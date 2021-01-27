Backlund recorded an assist and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Backlund earned the secondary assist on Milan Lucic's second-period tally after some line-juggling united the two forwards. The 31-year-old Backlund has done alright with three points, eight shots on goal and a minus-3 rating through five games. He's usually good for a 45-point pace in a full season -- the Swede should end up around the 30-point mark in the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign.